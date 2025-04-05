Our 2nd Anniversary, & Great Garden Growth!

This week, Haru and I celebrated our two-years anniversary together. My, how time flies! The Swiss chard, Napa cabbages, broccoli and garlic are growing very well. Upstairs in the grow room, I up-potted more of my spring starts…and they’re looking great! I separated the new growth on my spider plant and re-potted them. I started a new composted method: this time, I’m trying compost tea! Ands I set up a new rodent trap. And this week, I met two very nice people from Israel and Canada. And people were out this week enjoying the cherry blossom season!





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll