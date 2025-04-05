Our 2nd Anniversary, & Great Garden Growth!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, Haru and I celebrated our two-years anniversary together. My, how time flies! The Swiss chard, Napa cabbages, broccoli and garlic are growing very well. Upstairs in the grow room, I up-potted more of my spring starts…and they’re looking great! I separated the new growth on my spider plant and re-potted them. I started a new composted method: this time, I’m trying compost tea! Ands I set up a new rodent trap. And this week, I met two very nice people from Israel and Canada. And people were out this week enjoying the cherry blossom season!
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll