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3/08/2021 -- Major Seismic shift underway -- Alaska volcano erupts - West Coast US + Pacific Update
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190 views • March 08, 2021
A new volcanic blast has occurred up in Alaska after months without any eruptions across the whole area.
Hot spots appearing across whole regions of the USA, as well as inside volcanic craters on the West Coast (Ubehebe Craters for instance).
Spreads of midrange M5.0 earthquakes are now taking place across vast regions next to (spreading out from) the original M8.1 break location, and I expect the next level higher to come rolling in over the next several days.
The M8.1 break location continues to fracture, and an odd ring shape of hundreds of M4.0 + M5.0 activity has begun to take shape around the fracture point in the Kermedecs.
Overall, we are between waves of seismic activity right now (today March 8th) .. the next round up should be noteworthy, and might catch everyones attention globally if the whole forecast holds together.
See the forecast for this week here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Abzo3...
This weeks forecast covers the whole planet, USA, Europe, Asia, Central / South America, Africa, and the middle East.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Hot spots appearing across whole regions of the USA, as well as inside volcanic craters on the West Coast (Ubehebe Craters for instance).
Spreads of midrange M5.0 earthquakes are now taking place across vast regions next to (spreading out from) the original M8.1 break location, and I expect the next level higher to come rolling in over the next several days.
The M8.1 break location continues to fracture, and an odd ring shape of hundreds of M4.0 + M5.0 activity has begun to take shape around the fracture point in the Kermedecs.
Overall, we are between waves of seismic activity right now (today March 8th) .. the next round up should be noteworthy, and might catch everyones attention globally if the whole forecast holds together.
See the forecast for this week here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Abzo3...
This weeks forecast covers the whole planet, USA, Europe, Asia, Central / South America, Africa, and the middle East.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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