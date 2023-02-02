The Weimar Republic, officially named the German Reich, was a historical period of Germany from 1918 to 1933, during which it was a constitutional federal republic for the first time in history; hence it is also referred to, and officially proclaimed itself, as the German Republic.

The Tokens were an American doo-wop band and record production company group from Brooklyn, New York City. The group has had four top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, all in the 1960s, their biggest being the chart-topping 1961 hit single, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight". "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" borrowed heavily from the 1939 song "Mbube" by South African singer Solomon Linda. They are also known for having included at first Neil Sedaka, who later pursued a solo career.

The band was formed in 1955 at Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, New York, and was known first as the Linc-Tones,[1] a name inspired by the President of the United States' surname. Original members were Neil Sedaka, Hank Medress, Eddie Rabkin, and Cynthia Zolotin, however Rabkin was replaced in 1956 by Jay Siegel. In the same year the band recorded its first single, "While I Dream", with Sedaka on lead vocals: the song was a local hit in New York; Sedaka and Howard Greenfield wrote much of the group's early material. They were unusual among teen vocal bands of the time because they were not a cover one. In 1957, Zolotin left the band. Briefly recording as the Tokens and the Coins, Sedaka left the group in 1958 to launch his solo career. Siegel and Medress then recorded three singles under a side project for Roulette Records, Darrell & the Oxfords in 1959, with two other musicians who never joined the band. Finally establishing its most famous name and line-up, the group became known as the Tokens in 1960 after recruiting the 13-year-old multi-instrumentalist and first tenor Mitch Margo and his baritone brother Philip "Phil" Margo.

The Lion Sleeps Tonight

The Tokens

Written by: Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, George David Weiss, John Flansburgh, John Linnell

Album: Tokens

Weeheeheehee dee heeheeheehee weeoh aweem away

Weeheeheehee dee heeheeheehee weeoh aweem away

(Wimoweh, wimoweh, wimoweh, wimoweh)

(Wimoweh, wimoweh, wimoweh, wimoweh)

(Wimoweh, wimoweh, wimoweh, wimoweh)

(Wimoweh, wimoweh, wimoweh, wimoweh)

In the jungle, the mighty jungle

The lion sleeps tonight

In the jungle the quiet jungle

The lion sleeps tonight

Wee heeheehee weeoh aweem away

Wee heeheehee weeoh aweem away

Near the village, the peaceful village

The lion sleeps tonight

Near the village, the quiet village

The lion sleeps tonight

Wee heeheeheehee weeoh aweem away

Rrr, la la la weeoh aweem away

Hush, my darling, don't fear, my darling,

The lion sleeps tonight

Hush, my darling, don't fear, my darling,

The lion sleeps tonight

Wah oh oh, wah oh oh, wah oh wimoweh

Weeheeheehee dee heeheeheehee weeoh aweem away

Weeheeheehee dee heeheeheehee weeoh aweem away