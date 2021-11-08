Nurse Protester said: “In one ICU, 30 out of 38 patients currently are vaccinated”

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11/03/2021 Reporters interviewed an anti-vaxx protester who had been working as a nurse for 32 years. She told them that many young people got myocarditis after vaccination. And unlike what the media had said, the hospital was filled with vaccinated patients. She was put on leave because she didn’t want to listen to what the government wanted her to do and push the vaccine mandate onto her patients with mental problems. She believes the Australian healthcare system has completely collapsed, with close to 2,500 nurses to be lost in South Australia alone.