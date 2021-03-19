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La Manipulation Dévoilée ! Silvano Trotta
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21 views • March 19, 2021
19 mars 2021 : https://rumble.com/vetiyr-la-manipulation-dvoile-.html
FACE-À-FACE : https://rumble.com/c/TROTTA
Commentaire original Silvano :
Une émission à faire regarder à ceux qui croient aux mensonges des médias et du gouvernement !
Me suivre :
https://t.me/trottasilvano
https://vk.com/silvano67
Sources :
https://lecourrier-du-soir.com/terrible-nouvelle-pour-macron-le-chiffre-des-68-000-morts-de-covid-19-en-france-a-ete-gonfle-dapres-une-etude/
https://www.lefigaro.fr/vox/societe/covid-le-confinement-peut-provoquer-des-effets-sanitaires-plus-nefastes-que-le-virus-20210317
https://francais.rt.com/economie/84822-crise-sanitaire-a-coute-plus-de-160-milliards-euros-a-l-etat
https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/resistance-contre-la-corruption-le-mensonge-et-la-trahison
FACE-À-FACE : https://rumble.com/c/TROTTA
Commentaire original Silvano :
Une émission à faire regarder à ceux qui croient aux mensonges des médias et du gouvernement !
Me suivre :
https://t.me/trottasilvano
https://vk.com/silvano67
Sources :
https://lecourrier-du-soir.com/terrible-nouvelle-pour-macron-le-chiffre-des-68-000-morts-de-covid-19-en-france-a-ete-gonfle-dapres-une-etude/
https://www.lefigaro.fr/vox/societe/covid-le-confinement-peut-provoquer-des-effets-sanitaires-plus-nefastes-que-le-virus-20210317
https://francais.rt.com/economie/84822-crise-sanitaire-a-coute-plus-de-160-milliards-euros-a-l-etat
https://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/resistance-contre-la-corruption-le-mensonge-et-la-trahison
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