Happy Chickens On Friday 13 2023

Welcome to High Desert Homestead! Today is a great day for the chicks, now chickens, as they are getting a new fenced area. I know that there is a lot going on in our world, but God has got this and he has got you! Thank you Jesus for being our Hope, our Redeemer and our Joy! Thanks to you out there for watching today! Enjoy some Happy Chickens!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.