Situation Update, Oct 18, 2022 - SUICIDE SCIENCE: Boston University creates new COVID bioweapon with 80% KILL RATE

- Kanye is buying Parler - why that's a GOOD thing

- Boston University violates bioweapons laws and builds new covid strain with 80% kill rate

- Gain of function research is now taking place in the USA

- Are they setting up a narrative for another "accidental" lab leak?

- Kamikaze drones will forever reshape the landscape of war

- Flying terminator robots can unleash biological weapons on cities

- As we predicted, mass protests begin in Europe with uprising in France

- Migrants rape and murder 12-year-old girl in France

- The "great replacement" is under way as French officials discard their own citizens

- Hospitals in Germany are about to close down due to high electricity costs

- Germany on the verge of collapsing into a third world nation

- Former democrats blast the party for being "intolerable" with its insane exploitation of children

- One democrat wants to ARREST parents who don't support their kids becoming trans

- Full interview with John Wadsworth





