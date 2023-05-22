Weaponizing Government, Attacking Doctors: Dismantling the Control Structure



Sarah Westall

5/21/2023

Dissolve spike proteins and blood clots - Protect you and your family against the effects of vaccines, and shedding: Learn more and buy Spike Support at https://www.twc.health/sarah

Dr. Scott Jensen, Dr. Richard Bartlett and Bobby Bounds join the program to discuss the weaponization of government agencies against doctors and all Americans. We also discuss the newly acquired full death certificate data sets from MN and other states. This data is giving researchers an accurate picture as to what has really transpired during COVID considering the "official" data is not accurate due to tampering and political reasons. You can support Dr. Scott Jensens lawsuit to help end the weaponization of the government at https://www.givesendgo.com/scottjensen

Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Read all the news and get notifications of new shows by signing up for the BGC newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.