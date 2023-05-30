Tent City 4 Moves from Sammamish, WA to Issaquah

I believe it was a couple of weeks ago when homeless encampment Tent City 4, which I've spent about a year now keeping track of, moved locations from very wealthy, affluent Sammamish, to a Lutheran church in Issaquah, another wealthy suburb where the average income is way above the national average, and home prices are as well, at just over $1 million per home.

Not as many residents seem to have moved here as there were at the old location. They will move again on July 1, or at least that is what they are saying.