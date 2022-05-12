© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moms for America CEO Hopes Highest Court Won't Buckle to "Radical Feminists"
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 12, 2022
Kimberly Fletcher-founder & CEO of Mom's for America shares her thoughts on Freedom, the misrepresentation of what freedom is and the growing assault on our children and the nuclear family. She reminds us of what the action plan is to really turn things around.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.