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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, April 16, 2022, # 349 ( Dane Wigington )
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Dane Wigington


https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
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The pendulum of engineered weather and temperature extremes continues to swing back and forth in so many regions of the world. Climate chaos is inflicting profound damage on ecosystems, food supplies, infrastructure and thus human populations. How much more of the nefarious atmospheric operations can be sustained by societies and the web of life? And even now the climate science community continues to push geoengineering as a way to "reduce human suffering" while pretending such operations are only a "proposal". In how many other ways are global controllers waging covert warfare against populations?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington

To support Geoengineering Watch: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/

Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY

Geoengineering Watch Vs. The "Fact Checker", Lawsuit Filed: https://youtu.be/sMedYDBFGOI

The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9

In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.

Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ

This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA

The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...

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