Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Apr 11, 2018] TFR - 120 - Revolutionary Radio with Alan Aguirre: The Feasts Unlocked
channel image
Rob Skiba
605 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

In this pre-recorded broadcast (which was originally intended to air on 4/4/18), I spoke with Allan Aguirre about his new book, “The Feast’s Unlocked: A Practical Understanding of God’s Holy Days.” This book goes over the “Appointed Times” of YHWH as described in Leviticus 23 and elsewhere. It was fitting broadcast at the time because we were in the Passover/Unleavened Bread/First Fruits time frame when we recorded it. This is a good, high-level overview of the Feasts and why they are still important for us as Believers today.


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
biblechristianspiritualityprophecyreligionkjvend timestorahdoctrine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket