[Apr 11, 2018] TFR - 120 - Revolutionary Radio with Alan Aguirre: The Feasts Unlocked

In this pre-recorded broadcast (which was originally intended to air on 4/4/18), I spoke with Allan Aguirre about his new book, “The Feast’s Unlocked: A Practical Understanding of God’s Holy Days.” This book goes over the “Appointed Times” of YHWH as described in Leviticus 23 and elsewhere. It was fitting broadcast at the time because we were in the Passover/Unleavened Bread/First Fruits time frame when we recorded it. This is a good, high-level overview of the Feasts and why they are still important for us as Believers today.
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.