Ben Bergquam - Palestinian “Rally for Peace” today in Wash DC, Watch till the end!

Central Casting: More sights, and sounds from the Palestinian “rally for peace” today in Washington DC. Just wait till the end! I just had a couple questions… And, of course, when I say “peace,” just like everything else the left does it’s the opposite. Brought to you by Linda Sarsour, BLM, Climate Justice, #TRANTIFA, and apparently every other communist group in America.





