Ben Bergquam - Palestinian “Rally for Peace” today in Wash DC, Watch till the end!
Published 18 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News


Central Casting:  More sights, and sounds from the Palestinian “rally for peace” today in Washington DC. Just wait till the end! I just had a couple questions… And, of course, when I say “peace,” just like everything else the left does it’s the opposite. Brought to you by Linda Sarsour, BLM, Climate Justice, #TRANTIFA, and apparently every other communist group in America.


Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

 @BenBergquam


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com

retaliationhamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of warwash dc capitol protestspro-palestine

