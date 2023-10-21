Ben Bergquam - Palestinian “Rally for Peace” today in Wash DC, Watch till the end!

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Central Casting: More sights, and sounds from the Palestinian “rally for peace” today in Washington DC. Just wait till the end! I just had a couple questions… And, of course, when I say “peace,” just like everything else the left does it’s the opposite. Brought to you by Linda Sarsour, BLM, Climate Justice, #TRANTIFA, and apparently every other communist group in America.
Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
http://AmericasVoice.news
http://FrontlineAmerica.com
