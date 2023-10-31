TONIGHT - DONETSK IS ON FIRE - Journalists Hurt, Civilian's Die as Huge Ukrainian Cluster Bomb Attack Hits Donetsk

During the shelling of the Budennovsky district of Donetsk, "Izvestia" correspondent Evgeny Bykovskiy sustained a shrapnel wound to the chest.

Two other journalists caught in the shelling, Alexander Martemyanov and Alexey Poltoranin, also suffered shrapnel injuries, with no threat to their lives.

DONETSK IS ON FIRE Journalists hurt, civilian's die as huge Ukrainian cluster bomb attack hits Donetsk. Sasha and I get to site and get caught immediately in a follow up cluster bomb attack designed to hurt journalists and rescue workers. We manage to escape and return 10 minutes later dressed with are protective gear. Unfortunately 7 people are hurt some badly including 2 journalists who were with us on site and one civilian dead. The situation is dynamic and we could hear of more casualties late.

