BONANZA! US MISSILE MAKERS SCRAMBLE TO REPLENISH WEAPONS STOCKS

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4724 subscribers
Who's winning in the Russia/Ukraine war? Raytheon and Lockheed-Martin! The US administration is doling out an additional three-plus billion as it scrambles to send more rockets and pour more fuel on the fire. Also today: alcohol killed more 65 and under Americans than Covid, Hillary gets Covid, and Russia announces only rubles for oil from "hostile" countries.