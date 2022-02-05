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Illinois HB4640 Another step towards tyranny
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70 views • February 05, 2022
The bill in the State legislature of Illinois is a very dangerous step toward the NWO and tyranny in general. I have read the bill, and here are my opinions on it and how I think it could be abused. Giving any non-elected bureaucrat supreme authority to impose quarantines, isolations, and business closure without prior court oversight is a recipe for totalitarian actions by local and state authorities.
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