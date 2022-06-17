Panorama of Creation Part 4 Dr Carl Baugh What happened 4300 yrs ago?

The year 1990. Dr Carl Baugh continues with a plausible scientific hypothesis of the catastrophic event we know as Noah's Flood or the Great Flood.

How the fountains of the deep and the firmament was broken up. What the world was like in the centuries after the flood - how there was a semblance of a canopy whilst the earth's electromagnetic field was still relatively strong.

Subjects include: the earth's solid iron core, molten layers, moderating waters, microwave energy, UV light, process of mitosis dependent on earth's magnetic field.