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Powerful Video: CT Nurse Destroys Coronavirus Takeover Plan (from Banned Video)
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32 views • May 25, 2020
This guy gets it and details how absurd this whole lock-down and the response in general, to the Wuhan Virus has been. More people like him need to keep coming out and the masses need to come against these totalitarian, dystopian leaders, who seem to be overwhelmingly Democrat. Personally, I am getting tired of living in what, in the end, seems like a badly done movie, based on an Ayn Rand or Michael Crichton novel.
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