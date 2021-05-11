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Lawyer CRUSHES Fascist COVID Politicians with FACTS!
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211 views • May 11, 2021
Lawyer Leigh Dundas shows how we STOP the fascist politicians using the COVID-19 SCAMDEMIC to gain more power and control over YOU. Originally aired on April 16th 2021 at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Original title: "Leigh Dundas - The Rise of Freedom Over the 4th Reich" - with English subtitles.
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