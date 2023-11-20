The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (2 of 12)

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.
VOLUME 2
Section 10: The Exercise Program
Section 11: The Emotional Program
Section 12: For Those Whose Time Has Come
Section 13: The Basic Herbal Formulas
Section 14: Kideny Formulas
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus
Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat
CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.