The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (2 of 12)
CuresWanted
Published a day ago

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.


VOLUME 2

Section 10: The Exercise Program

Section 11: The Emotional Program

Section 12: For Those Whose Time Has Come

Section 13: The Basic Herbal Formulas

Section 14: Kideny Formulas


www.herbdoc.com

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus

Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3


https://www.bitchute.com/video/OXUELaj4TfMP/

Keywords
deathexercisecirculationmassagetouchherbal formulasdr richard schulzesave your lifebody workdecoctionsinfusionsdr john christophersam biserincurables programlaymans course on killing canceremotional program

