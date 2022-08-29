Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Reality of Nature Spirits

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VA #110 Creator Reveals the Reality of Nature Spirits
Description:
What are elves, and if they are real, why don’t most people see them? Were elves a divine creation, and if so, for what purpose? What do elves really look like? Elves are said to be troublemakers sometimes—what do they think of human beings? Have people been harmed by elves? Can elves be possessed by spirits, like people can? How can disputes with elves arise over human presence and activities at certain locations? Creator explains the ways of these intriguing creatures and how we can use prayer and divine healing to balance our mutual existence and respective roles within Gaia. Join us!
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