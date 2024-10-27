RT News - October 27 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 27, 2024
rt.com
Blasts rock the night in the Lebanese capital as a barrage of IDF bombs target Beirut suburbs. Reports say strikes hit the Palestinian refugee camp Bourge el-Barajneh, managed by Red Crescent humanitarian workers. Votes are almost all counted - and Georgia's ruling party is leading the race with 54% in the country's Parliamentary elections. The opposition accuses the government of rigging the ballot process. BRICS takes center stage this week, wrapping up its annual summit with a clear roadmap for development, with western states cautioning those leaders looking to shake off the shackles of the dollar.