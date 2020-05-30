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Silence of the Medical Scams!
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44 views • May 30, 2020
Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Charles Ortel and me to discuss Anthony Fauci's decades long diabolical campaign to spread fear along with viral contagions in an effort to control the minds and lives of every person on earth.
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