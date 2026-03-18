03/18/2026-Leftist Zionist Chief Calls Joe Kent "Weak". Uh huh. MAGA Now Consists Of Trump, Levine, Shapiro, And Loomer

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save on meat/eat healthy by buying the primal-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Lxo3cpx7LE https://eatgrueldog.wordpress.com/2026/03/17/john-roberts-crying-because-judges-may-be-held-accountable-for-their-actions/ harrison smith from yesterday-https://banned.video/watch?id=69b9e7e423e8c294bf5a1b4f Valhalla VFT on Joe Kent resignation-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPzjGNG5rWw Trump crying about people exposing what's really going on in Iran war-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/116245661601196910 ERobinson, election fraud not going to get investigated/prosecuted (surprise surprise)-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/116247391684671016/media/1 Todd Blanche doesn't even know what the epstain list is (can't find his own ass with both hands either)-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/116247925775502938 https://westernrifleshooters.online/2026/03/diesen-wilkerson-17mar26/ DIY and new beginnings-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/ uploads/2026/03/21551579b78800ec8568ee3b37855ddd.webp guns for shtf (love this guy)-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LofvmfU4yC8 https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2026/03/18/joe-kent-a-true-american-patriot/ more on incoming civil war-https://westernrifleshooters.online/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Screenshot-2026-03-17-at-9.05.59-PM-768x1416.png "everyone I know is ready to snap", TL Davis-https://tldavis.substack.com/p/all-right-lunger