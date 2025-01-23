BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Banned: Healing from the Inside Out: A Holistic Approach to Health & Harmony
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
74 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 3 months ago

To prepare for what's coming: www.essentialenergy.us

Protect yourself from their Invisible War & Bio-Weapons.

The Only Large Area EMF/5G Protection:

https://essentialenergy.solutions/products/geofield-ag-conditioner

Personal 5G Defence:

https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/all-products

In this eye-opening discussion, Naturopathic Physician Dr. Ted Emanuel and EMF expert Dan Stachofsky dive deep into healing from the inside out, exposing the truths about modern health challenges and offering revolutionary solutions.

Holistic Healing & Personalized Health:

True health lies in treating the body as an interconnected whole. Ted and Dan emphasize how our bio-systems are deeply interdependent, meaning we can’t address one area without affecting the others. From plants to animals to humans, every system is unique, requiring a personalized approach to healing.

The Invisible Crisis of Energy and Light:

We live in a suppressive blanket of toxic EMFs—from satellite Wi-Fi in the ionosphere to 5G towers and artificial junk light. This “dirty radiation” degrades the natural sunlight we’re exposed to, and artificial LED and blue light compound the damage. This has severe consequences for our health, stealing it, harvesting it, disrupting our hormones, mood, and controlling our behaviour.


But there is hope.


Dan introduces Essential Energy Plates and Geofield Conditioners, which:

 • Restore natural light to its original, harmonious state, just as it was in the Garden of Eden.

 • Harmonize artificial light, junk light, and toxic EMFs.

 • Tune and balance bio-systems for optimal function.

 • Support safe tanning by amplifying the quality of sunlight.

Experience rejuvenation and balance through harmonized light and energy—learn more about these transformative tools:

Protect yourself from their Invisible War & Bio-Weapons.

The Only Large Area EMF/5G Protection:

https://essentialenergy.solutions/products/geofield-ag-conditioner

Personal 5G Defence:

https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/all-products

Nature’s Blueprint: Lessons from Jamaica

Ted and Dan recount their transformative journey across Jamaica, where they visited the Ministry of Agriculture, studied with the Keeper of Bees, and explored the impact of the Geofield Conditioners. These tools have revitalized vegetation, brought back bee populations, harmonized poisonous radiation, and enhanced natural light quality in resorts—helping tourists experience rejuvenation like never before.

Light & Energy Medicine:

They delve into Japanese Shiatsu, taught by Wataru Ohashi, and how energy flow and meridians hold the key to health. Light isn’t just about seeing—it’s energy. Our eyes receive 90% of the light we absorb, which profoundly affects our hormones, behavior, and even the hypothalamus.

Detox, Purify, and Balance:

Modern toxins—from EMFs to glyphosate—affect every level of life, from crops and livestock to humans. By focusing on detoxification, purification, and harmonization, we can identify and address the root cause of disease.

Explore More:

Learn more about Dr. Ted Emanuel’s groundbreaking work and holistic solutions here: www.drtedemanuel.com

Discover Essential Energy’s revolutionary products here: www.essentialenergy.us

Keywords
detoxificationrejuvenationholistic healingbio weaponshormone disruptionemfsenergy medicinelight therapy5g protectiondr ted emanuelgeofield conditioneremf defensepersonalized healthnaturopathic solutionsdan stachofskydirty radiationjunk lightartificial blue lightbio systemsnatural sunlightenergy balanceessential energy platesharmonized lightmeridian health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy