💔Injured Children Receive Medical Treatment at Al Aqsa Hospital following the Murderous #Israeli Bombing of a Home in the Nusairat Refugee Camp
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

💔Injured children receive medical treatment at Al Aqsa Hospital following the murderous #Israeli bombing of a home in the Nusairat refugee camp, in central #Gaza 

This was posted yesterday, March 16, 2024

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

