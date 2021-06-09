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JUDGE ROY MOORE! REPRESENTING PASTOR TONY SPELL!
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21 views • June 09, 2021
JUDGE ROY MOORE DEFENDING PASTOR TONY SPELL FOR HAVING CHURCH IN AMERICA! PASTOR TONY SPELL LOOKING AT 18 YEARS FOR HAVING CHURCH IN AMERICA!
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