090722 Honey Austen says See if the cost of salvation is too high for you. Test yourself here.

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Honey Austen says See if the cost of salvation is too high for you. Test yourself here.
I have provided the bare basics of what I honestly believe that it says in the Word of God, and what HE expects from each believer.
If you disagree, do so with God. I walk this narrow path daily. I have for years, and invite you to join ‘the family’.