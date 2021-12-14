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Who can stand before the LORD (YHWH)? All will kneel
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62 views • December 14, 2021
Prophetic Word, given December the 14th 2021 around 3:45 in the morning (night).
It speaks about the two very different kind of people who will stand before the Lord.
And everyone will receive their reward.
Very different reward between the righteous and the wicked.
Related Scriptures:
(some might be a little bit out of context, but you may get it)
Psalm 22:29/ Isaiah 45:23/ Isaiah 14:11/ Philippians 2:10
Genesis 19:26
Matthew 12:43-45
Romans 11:25
Leviticus 26
Hebrews 8:12
Psalm 46:10
Matthew 24:12
Isaiah 25:8/ Isaiah 1:18
Genesis 1:27
Revelation 20:2/ Daniel 7:10-11
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-14a-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-14-who-will-stand-before-yhwh/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
It speaks about the two very different kind of people who will stand before the Lord.
And everyone will receive their reward.
Very different reward between the righteous and the wicked.
Related Scriptures:
(some might be a little bit out of context, but you may get it)
Psalm 22:29/ Isaiah 45:23/ Isaiah 14:11/ Philippians 2:10
Genesis 19:26
Matthew 12:43-45
Romans 11:25
Leviticus 26
Hebrews 8:12
Psalm 46:10
Matthew 24:12
Isaiah 25:8/ Isaiah 1:18
Genesis 1:27
Revelation 20:2/ Daniel 7:10-11
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-12-14a-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-12-14-who-will-stand-before-yhwh/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have a bunch of it available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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