BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 993 THE BATTLE PLAN

Scripture: Vayikra (Lev) 26:1-8: You will go to war, so train and plan for it.

SYNOPSIS: Should we as followers of MESSIAH YESHUA plan to go to war? Many Christians say we should not go to war. They say “jesus” says, Mat 5:38-39 "You have heard that our fathers were told, 'Eye for eye and tooth for tooth.' But I tell you not to stand up against someone who does you wrong. On the contrary, if someone hits you on the right cheek, let him hit you on the left cheek too! And in Mat 5:44 But I tell you, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you! But it says in Torah in some of YEHOVAH’S blessings Lev 26:7 You will pursue your enemies, and they will fall before your sword. Do we have a contradiction in the Bible? Is it true what the church says that we are no longer under the law? If that is true we no longer get this blessing; Lev 26:5 Your threshing time will extend until the grape harvest, and your grape harvesting will extend until the time for sowing seed. You will eat as much food as you want and live securely in your land. The evil governments of this world are coming for us. We are going to war, so train and plan for it.

BIBLE VERSES: Vayikra (Lev) 26:1-8: You will go to war, so train and plan for it. D’varim (Deut) 28:25-26 this is the blessing they get for their actions. 1st Sh’mu’el (1Sam) 17:26-51 the right reason, training, skill with your equipment, knowledge that victory belongs to ELOHIM. Luke 11:33-36 the light vs the darkness.













