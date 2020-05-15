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Covid Nasal Swab Tests
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704 views • May 15, 2020
Makes you want to run right out and get one, right? So many questions race through my mind.. What's in the medium? Why the need to stick the swab so far into the head? Why do the majority of those tests have false-positive rates well into the 80%+ area?
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