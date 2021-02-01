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**MUST WATCH** -- DID YOU KNOW YOU HAVE ANOTHER YOU WITH SAME NAME AND BORN AT THE SME TIME AS YOU? MEET YOUR LEGAL FICTION **
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1001 views • February 01, 2021
You are not a person, you are a living soul, flesh and blood. Your legal fiction, who has your name and date of birth is who pays all your taxes, bills, fees, fines, charges etc etc. Only you pay them because you don't know the other you exists. Confused? Have a listen to help explain things :)
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