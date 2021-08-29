© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS MIGHT HAPPEN SOON HERE IN AMERICA - Be Prepared
Follow
2
Share
Report
651 views • August 29, 2021
Hopefully it will not come to this, Martial Law within our country. Police & National Guards patrolling our streets & trespassing in private property. Just Think and Question Everything.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.