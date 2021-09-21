D.BUZZ FEATURES : ODYSEE

Odysee as an alternate to a lot of other larger video hosting platforms, allowing fans and content creators to interact together.



D.Buzz supports video URLs as Embeds from Odysee.



Find a video you enjoy on Odysee, and go to the shared feature at the bottom. Copy that URL.



Go back to D.Buzz and into a Buzz or Comment. You can then paste, this is "Ctrl+c" on Windows or "Apple+v" on Mac.



You will see the Odysee video show up in the Buzz preview section.



ADDITIONAL POINTS :

At this time having a video play from a specific point doesn't work. If you copy the URL you see at the end a "?t=60" where the 60 is the start point of the vide, it will not play in D.Buzz, just remove the time tag and the video will load.

D.BUZZ FEATURES :

The D.Buzz Features Video series is focused on short videos for all the different features on D.Buzz. These videos are to be used for our community in referencing features and to address "how to" questions.



Should you have any questions or suggestions not listed in the video, please add them below in the comments or reach out to us on Discord.



Thank you for being part of our community.