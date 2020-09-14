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1976 Swine Flu Scare
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253 views • September 14, 2020
Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it. It is very important that you share this bit of history. All the media hype concerning COVID-19 has people scared and confused. The pharmaceutical industry is the most powerful lobby in the world. They have billions and even trillions of vaccine dollars of incentive with no liability. This amounts to a government granted sweetheart protection deal endangering people's health and safety.
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