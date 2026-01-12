The Media Hates Trump Because He EXPOSES Their System

Kristy Allen delivers a rapid-fire roundup of the stories the establishment isn’t telling you—and why their silence speaks volumes.





From Senator John Neely Kennedy’s move to classify protest funding as organized crime—targeting George Soros by name—to RFK Jr.’s push to require nutrition training for all doctors, the truth is emerging in real time. Christi breaks down Trump’s historic trade victory, slashing the U.S.-China deficit from $136 billion to under $30 billion in just nine months, and his plan to ban corporate ownership of single-family homes to restore the American Dream.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





