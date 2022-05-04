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Water Damage Aftermath
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31 views • May 04, 2022
This is what we have to deal with and I show you how we are "living" right now after the damaged subfloor and wall had been removed
It's a nightmare
A Lowe's delivery person caused the damage because he didn't turn off the water line for the ice maker properly. Water dripped steadily for 6 months onto the floors
It's a nightmare
A Lowe's delivery person caused the damage because he didn't turn off the water line for the ice maker properly. Water dripped steadily for 6 months onto the floors
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