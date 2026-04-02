20 Recent Box Office Flops EVERYONE Saw Coming

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Hollywood spent over a billion dollars on these movies. Every one of them flopped. And not a single one was a surprise. From Oscar winners wasting their comeback, to studios lighting money on fire for sequels no one asked for — these are the 2025 box office bombs everyone saw coming. And somehow, they still happened.
0:00- Intro
0:26- Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning
1:57- One Battle After Another
3:16- Mickey 17
4:31- The Unbreakable Boy
5:25- Tron: Ares
6:41- The Accountant 2
8:04- Honey Don't
9:18- Black Bag
10:19- Elio
11:20- A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
12:16- The Phoenician Scheme
13:29- Wolfman
14:29- Hurry Up Tomorrow
15:19- The Lost Lands
16:11- Eddington
17:12- The Alto Knights
18:21- The Life of Chuck
19:23- Love Hurts
20:31- Ballerina
21:28- The Ritual