Don't Let the Media Fool You (RITTENHOUSE TRIAL): PRAY INSTEAD 2021

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Php_4:6NLT Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done.



Mat 21:13 And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.



2Ch 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.



Act 3:1 Now Peter and John went up together into the temple at the hour of prayer, being the ninth hour.

Act 3:1NLT Peter and John went to the Temple one afternoon to take part in the three o'clock prayer service.



Dan 6:6NLT So the administrators and high officers went to the king and said, "Long live King Darius!

Dan 6:7 We are all in agreement—we administrators, officials, high officers, advisers, and governors—that the king should make a law that will be strictly enforced. Give orders that for the next thirty days any person who prays to anyone, divine or human—except to you, Your Majesty—will be thrown into the den of lions.



Dan 6:10 But when Daniel learned that the law had been signed, he went home and knelt down as usual in his upstairs room, with its windows open toward Jerusalem. He prayed three times a day, just as he had always done, giving thanks to his God.



Dan_6:13NLT Then they told the king, "That man Daniel, one of the captives from Judah, is ignoring you and your law. He still prays to his God three times a day."



Jas 1:19NLT Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters: You must all be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to get angry.

Jas 1:20 Human anger does not produce the righteousness God desires.

Jas 1:21 So get rid of all the filth and evil in your lives, and humbly accept the word God has planted in your hearts, for it has the power to save your souls.

Jas 1:26 If you claim to be religious but don't control your tongue, you are fooling yourself, and your religion/worship is worthless.



Jas_4:7 Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.