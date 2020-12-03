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1937 doc. ADL (Anti Defamation League) defames non Jews as ignorant Goyim to be profited by!
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28 views • December 03, 2020
ADL (Anti Defamation League) website touts, "Fighting antisemitism and hate," yet this document states in 1937 the dumb Goyim will fight while we profit! I guess it is OK to defame the non jew but do not dare to defame a Jew! This is the height of hypocrisy. This document shows the exemption of Jewish men and boys from being drafted into WWII through their control of the draft board, 2 years before WWII started in 1939. How did the ADL know America was going to be involved in WWII? Where did the ADL gain this foreknowledge!
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