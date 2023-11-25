Joe Biden not sure when American hostages will be freed

No US citizens were among the hostages released on Friday and President Biden says he doesn't know when any will be freed. One of the three Americans still being held hostage is a little girl – Abigail Edan – who turned four today. “It’s only a start, but it’s going well,” Mr Biden sounded off about the hostage deal. When asked if he knew when the American hostages would be coming home, Mr Biden was candid in his response, saying that he did not know. “I don’t trust Hamas to do anything right, I only trust Hamas to respond to pressure,” Mr Biden said.







