© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OUR FOUNDAION IN CHRIST
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • June 22, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 1:1-4. Peter wanted his readers to have more grace and peace from God. ‘Grace’ and ‘peace’ were the usual Christian greetings in a letter. Peter prayed for the same things in 1 Peter 1:2. Paul always prayed for these gifts for the Christians to whom he wrote. (See, for example, Romans 1:7; 1 Corinthians 1:3; Ephesians 1:2.)
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.