The Rise + Fall of Euphoria in Bitcoin Land Today SEC Approves?

Taking a look at the rise in euphoria in bitcoin land won the SEC announced on Twitter that they had approved the bitcoin ETF, only to fall away when they announced they had been hacked.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.