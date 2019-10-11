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How easy is a Polytunnel to construct? - V71
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25 views • October 11, 2019
First Tunnels have a 7 man CSCS trained dedicated polytunnel construction team who have a wealth of polytunnel construction knowledge and are more than happy to share tips and advice with any of our customers.If you would like to discover more about Polytunnel constructions or Polytunnels then why not contact us at www.FirstTunnels.co.uk or join our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/polytunnels
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