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3 Reasons Why Mask Use Should Be Limited
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74 views • October 25, 2020
Near Death Experiment

Readings from Dr. Judy Mikovits' new book "The Case Against Masks" as well as a few clips from Dr. Seth Gerlach and Dr. Sherri TenPenny who also have been very vocal about restricting mask use. Personally, I still wear a mask about 10-15 minutes every two to three days when I go grocery shopping and can't social distance from people, but to those who wear them every time they go for a walk outside in the fresh air or when they're driving alone in their car, or when sitting alone at your desk at work all day, you may want to reconsider your overuse of a mask.

People also need to be aware of the level of protection these cloth, surgical and N95 masks actually offer in regards to the coronavirus. Dr. Tenpenny says these masks are basically like putting up a chainlink fence to protect from mosquitoes.

Did you know reusing cloth masks can actually increase your chances of infection? - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/

Breathing in too much carbon dixoide all day long isn't a good idea either. Check out this guy who crashed his car because he was driving with a mask on and passed out - https://bit.ly/36xKEga

Masks lower oxygen levels: “​Considering our findings, ​pulse rates of the surgeon's increase and SpO2 (oxygen saturation) decrease​ after the first hour. This early change in SpO2 may be either due to the facial mask or the operational stress. ​Since a very small decrease in saturation at this level, reflects a large decrease in PaO2 (arterial oxygen), ​our findings may have a clinical value for the health workers and the surgeons.” - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18500410/

CDC: ​those who come in close contact with people showing COVID-19 symptoms or someone who has tested positive for the virus can spread the infection whether or not they are wearing masks - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/public-health-recommendations.html

CDC: Masks are not effective for Influenza (bigger particle size than coronavirus) - https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article

So, even though the first time I posted this video (yesterday evening) I had more hate on any video I have posted thus far in this channel's history, I feel strongly about sharing this information and worked over a week and a half to put this video together. Many subscribers were claiming it was all "misinformation" and that I'll be causing unnecessary deaths. All I have to say to that is... only in 2020 are peer-reviewed PubMed studies, CDC/WHO guidelines, OSHA regulations, US Department of Labor recommendations and articles in the British Medical Journal seen as "misinformation."

If this video makes you angry you're probably watching too much Fake News like CNN.
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bookmaskreadingsdr judy mikovitsdr sherri tenpennycovid-19dr seth gerlachthe case against masks
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