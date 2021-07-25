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True Colors Come Out When Officials Forget To End Live Stream
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62 views • July 25, 2021
Reminds me of the Sky High dispensary bust: https://www.ocweekly.com/santa-ana-pays-100-000-to-sky-high-holistic-collective-raided-by-cops-caught-in-viral-video-7604244-2/
Of course, NONE OF THIS WOULD BE FUNNY IF THEY DIDN'T KEEP ON MAKING THE SAME BLOODY STUPID MISTAKES: https://www.ocregister.com/articles/high-742295-sky-shops.html
Of course, NONE OF THIS WOULD BE FUNNY IF THEY DIDN'T KEEP ON MAKING THE SAME BLOODY STUPID MISTAKES: https://www.ocregister.com/articles/high-742295-sky-shops.html
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