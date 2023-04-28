So, You Think You Know Tucker Carlson...

The recent departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News has led many to believe that he is on the right side of things. While many of his reports have contained a lot of truth, there has also been much that he has purposefully left out. We'll take a look at some of the history of Carlson, along with his father in this episode. Consider there is much more than what is present that is available at SonsOfLibertyMedia.com.





Help support the channel:

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN

Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty

Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/

One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846





Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive





Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra





Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/





Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia





https://sonsoflibertyradio.com





https://sonsoflibertymedia.com





Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/





Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate





Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/