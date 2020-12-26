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Toxic Discovery in Cancelled Vaccine? -- theHighwire.com
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306 views • December 26, 2020
TOXIC DISCOVERY IN CANCELLED COVID VACCINE
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/toxic-discovery-in-cancelled-covid-vaccine/
Australia is scrapping their $750 million #Covid19 vaccine program after several trial participants falsely tested positive for HIV. While authorities said the costly move was nothing more than ‘a precautionary measure’, a HighWire investigation has made a toxic discovery about the recently scrapped vaccine.
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/toxic-discovery-in-cancelled-covid-vaccine/
Australia is scrapping their $750 million #Covid19 vaccine program after several trial participants falsely tested positive for HIV. While authorities said the costly move was nothing more than ‘a precautionary measure’, a HighWire investigation has made a toxic discovery about the recently scrapped vaccine.
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