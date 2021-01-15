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Acupoints of Interest Part 3
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61 views • January 15, 2021
Kidney 27
The last points on the Kidney meridian.
These points are euphemistically called the "Brain Buttons". And for good reason.
Massage these points to stimulate the brain. Good for stress management, problem solving, thinking on your feet, studying, test taking, public speaking. You name it. If you need to think and reason, you need to use Kidney 27.
The last points on the Kidney meridian.
These points are euphemistically called the "Brain Buttons". And for good reason.
Massage these points to stimulate the brain. Good for stress management, problem solving, thinking on your feet, studying, test taking, public speaking. You name it. If you need to think and reason, you need to use Kidney 27.
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