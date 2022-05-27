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DID YOU HAPPEN TO HEAR ABOUT THE MASS SHOOTING IN CHICAGO?
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150 views • May 27, 2022
Once you come to grips with the fact that the Demolition Party is, and always has been, playing a power game - once you know the game, the rules to that game become clear and then the actions of the participants playing that game become predictable. The players do not see themselves as evil, they are simply attempting to win the game. But the game itself is evil and there lies the conundrum. The Demolition Party fancies themselves heroes whenever they score a point, even when the cost of scoring that point puts blood on their hands. Understand, that from their perspective, the ends (gaining power), always justify the means (lies, coercion, violence). In their twisted minds and broken souls they actually believe that more power in their hands is what’s best for everyone.
https://nypost.com/2022/05/20/chicago-mass-shooting-near-loyola-university-leaves-2-dead-8-injured/
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/shooting-chicagos-downtown-leaves-least-two-dead-2022-05-20/
https://abc7chicago.com/shooting-chicago-crime-weekend-violence-police-department/11884559/
https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/strictest-gun-laws-by-state
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/DID-YOU-HAPPEN-TO-HEAR-ABOUT-THE-MASS-SHOOTING-IN-CHICAGO-e1j5acr
https://nypost.com/2022/05/20/chicago-mass-shooting-near-loyola-university-leaves-2-dead-8-injured/
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/shooting-chicagos-downtown-leaves-least-two-dead-2022-05-20/
https://abc7chicago.com/shooting-chicago-crime-weekend-violence-police-department/11884559/
https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/strictest-gun-laws-by-state
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/DID-YOU-HAPPEN-TO-HEAR-ABOUT-THE-MASS-SHOOTING-IN-CHICAGO-e1j5acr
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